Brisk Technovision IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 23, and will close on Thursday, January 25. Brisk Technovision IPO dates has been rescheduled by a day as the equity market remained closed on Monday on account of a public holiday in the country celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the northern city of Ayodhya.

Brisk Technovision IPO price band has been set at ₹156 apiece. Brisk Technovision IPO lot size consists of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 15.6 times the face value of ₹10.

The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) states that the company's business is to offer corporate clients information technology solutions.

Offering a range of third-party hardware goods, including servers, desktops, laptops, and personal computers, together with third-party software, to Indian corporate clients is the company's main line of business.

In addition, they provide other services like data centre design, supply, and installation; enterprise networking management; email management; system integration; and annual maintenance contracts (AMC) for managed services, monitoring, and hardware and system maintenance.

The company has started to concentrate on expanding the range of services it offers throughout the past three fiscal years. Currently, Maharashtra is where the business is mostly located (both in terms of sales of goods and services).

As per the RHP, there are no listed companies which are engaged in similar line of business to that of the company.

Between the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, Brisk Technovision Limited's revenue fell by -16.64% but its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 81.58%.

Brisk Technovision IPO detail Brisk Technovision IPO comprises of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8,00,000 equity shares by the selling shareholders aggregating to ₹12.40 crore. Sankarnarayanan Ramasubramanian and Ganapati Chittaranjan Kenkare are the promoter selling shareholders. They would be selling 4,00,000 equity shares at a value of ₹6.24 crore apiece.

Post-issue, the promoter will hold 59.99% of the shares, down from 99.99% pre-issue.

The Brisk Technovision IPO's book running lead manager is Sun Capital Advisory Services (P) Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Nnm Securities is the market maker for Brisk Technovision IPO.

Tentatively, Brisk Technovision IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, January 29, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, January 30, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Brisk Technovision share price is likely to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, January 31.

Brisk Technovision IPO subscription status Brisk Technovision IPO subscription status is 1.12 times on day 1, so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 1.57 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 68%, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 8,54,400 shares against 7,60,000 shares on offer, at 15:05 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Brisk Technovision IPO GMP today Brisk Technovision IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹156 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

