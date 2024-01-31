Brisk Technovision share price makes a tepid debut, stock lists with 12% premium at ₹175 on BSE SME
Brisk Technovision share price makes tepid debut on BSE SME, listed at ₹175, 12.18% higher than issue price of ₹156.
Brisk Technovision IPO listing price today: Brisk Technovision share price made a tepid debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Brisk Technovision share price was listed at ₹175, which is 12.18% higher than the issue price of ₹156. Following a lukewarm debut, Brisk Technovision shares were locked at 5% lower circuit.
