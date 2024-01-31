Brisk Technovision IPO listing price today: Brisk Technovision share price made a tepid debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Brisk Technovision share price was listed at ₹175, which is 12.18% higher than the issue price of ₹156. Following a lukewarm debut, Brisk Technovision shares were locked at 5% lower circuit.

Brisk Technovision IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 23, and closed on Thursday, January 25. Brisk Technovision IPO price band was set at ₹156 apiece. Brisk Technovision IPO lot size consisted of 800 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 15.6 times the face value of ₹10.

The Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) states that the company's business is to offer corporate clients information technology solutions.

Offering a range of third-party hardware goods, including servers, desktops, laptops, and personal computers, together with third-party software, to Indian corporate clients is the company's main line of business.

Brisk Technovision IPO detail

Brisk Technovision IPO comprises of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8,00,000 equity shares by the selling shareholders aggregating to ₹12.40 crore. Sankarnarayanan Ramasubramanian and Ganapati Chittaranjan Kenkare are the promoter selling shareholders. They would be selling 4,00,000 equity shares at a value of ₹6.24 crore apiece.

Post-issue, the promoter will hold 59.99% of the shares, down from 99.99% pre-issue.

The Brisk Technovision IPO's book running lead manager is Sun Capital Advisory Services (P) Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Nnm Securities is the market maker for Brisk Technovision IPO.

Brisk Technovision IPO subscription status

Brisk Technovision IPO subscription status was 47.10 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 35.87 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 58.14 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

Brisk Technovision IPO subscription status was 1.63 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 4.11 times on day 2.

Brisk Technovision IPO GMP today

Brisk Technovision IPO GMP or grey market premium is +35. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Brisk Technovision share price was indicated at ₹191 apiece, which is 22.44% higher than the IPO price of ₹156.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

