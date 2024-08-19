Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment to be finalised today; check latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment date today: Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, August 19). The investors who applied for Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO can check the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 13, and closed on Friday, August 16. Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO subscription status was 159.11 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

The basis of allocation can be checked by investors to determine if they have been assigned shares and in what quantity. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of allotted shares. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares. Those who have been allotted shares will receive them in their demat accounts.

Also Read | Bengaluru-based TruAlt Bioenergy files draft papers for IPO with SEBI

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Tuesday, August 20 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO, you can do a Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Here's how to check status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: After clicking the link mentioned above, you will find five links that display the status.

Step 2: Select the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO from the dropdown menu in the "Select IPO" section after clicking on one of the provided five links.

Step 3: For status checking, you can choose either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No.

Step 4: - After choosing that option, make sure to input the captcha code following the application number. Then, click on "Submit."

- Please input your account information and the captcha code if you have selected the Demat Account option. Then, click on "Submit."

- For the third option, PAN, input the PAN number and captcha. Then click on "Submit."

Also Read | Mach Conferences and Events gets BSE nod for SME IPO launch. Details here

How to check Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO GMP today Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

According to investorgain.com experts, based on the activity of the last 12 sessions in the grey market, the IPO GMP trend shows no significant change today. This trend is expected to continue until the day of listing.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.