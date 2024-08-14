Hello User
Next Story
Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO subscribed 20x on the second bidding day so far; retail investors steal the show. Check GMP

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO subscription period is from August 13 to August 16 with a price band of 25 per share. The IPO includes a fresh issuance of 1,608,000 equity shares, totaling 4.02 crore.

The subscription period for the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO began on Tuesday, August 13, and will end on Friday, August 16.

The subscription period for the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO began on Tuesday, August 13, and will end on Friday, August 16. The price band for the offer is 25, and each share has a face value of 10. Bids for a minimum of 6,000 shares are being taken, and multiples of those shares are available.

Under the name "Maple Hospitals," Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited, which was incorporated in 2023, manages boutique hospitals. The business offers non-invasive cardiology services, such as treadmill testing, electrocardiography, 2D echocardiography, stress testing, dobutamine stress echocardiography, ambulatory blood pressure measurement, and Holter monitoring, to patients with heart conditions around-the-clock.

The Bharuch hospital is furnished with diagnostic equipment for a range of examinations and features 25 opulent in-patient beds. In addition, it offers top-notch cardiac treatment as well as life-saving devices including ventilators, defibrillators, and intra-aortic balloon pumps.

The company's listed peers are Family Care Hospitals Ltd (with a P/E of 3.37), KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 44.26), and Global Longlife Hospital and Research (with a P/E of (14.42)).

Dr. Jaykumar Narendra Vyas, Dr. Shachi Jaykumar Vyas, and Mrs. Dhyuti Krupesh are the company's promoters.

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO subscription status

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO subscription status is 20.00 times, on day 2, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 36.09 times, and NII portion was booked 3.91 times.

The company has received bids for 3,04,74,000 shares against 15,24,000 shares on offer, at 12:39 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO subscription status is 8.73 times, on day 1.

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO details

The Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO, valued 4.02 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 1,608,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The firm plans to use the net proceeds from the issue for the following purposes: general corporate purposes, the creation of a medical tourism web portal, and the purchase of machinery.

The Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO's book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. With the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO, Aftertrade Broking is the market maker.

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO GMP today

Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO GMP or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

