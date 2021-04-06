Brookfield, ADIA, CDPQ invest in Lodha's anchor book ahead of IPO

The real estate developer allotted a total of 15.2 million to Brookfield Asset Management,Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Ivanhoe Cambridge and arm of Canadian pension fund CDPQ and Nomura among others

Mumbai: Macrotech Developers Ltd, formerly known as Lodha Developers, on Tuesday said that it has raised Rs740 crore from 14 anchor investors, a day ahead of the opening of its initial opening offer.

Of the total anchor allotment 7.3 lakh shares were allocated to two domestic investors including a mutual fund for approximately ₹35.3 crore.

The IPO opens for public subscription on Wednesday and will close on 9 April. The IPO has a price band of ₹483-486 per share and it will be the first IPO in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22).

The real estate developer will raise ₹2,500 crore through the fresh issuance of shares.

The proceeds of the issue will be utilised to reduce the aggregate outstanding borrowings on a consolidated basis, acquire land or land development rights and for general corporate purposes, according to the red herring prospectus.

This is the third attempt by the Mumbai-based realty major to launch its IPO after the previous plans in 2009 and 2018 had failed due to unfavourable market conditions.

