Brookfield set to close $300-million pre-IPO round for Altius with domestic funds

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is advancing talks with domestic institutional investors to finalize a $300-million sell-down in Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, with a closing expected later this month or early next month, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The private placement will value the trust at around $5 billion, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.
To secure the capital ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), Brookfield is focusing its outreach on domestic financial institutions that already hold investments within India's infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) ecosystem. The transaction serves as a valuation-setting mechanism to establish a benchmark for the asset prior to its formal public listing, according to the second person cited above.