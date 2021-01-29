Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO opens next week. Details here

The initial public offering of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield REIT"), will open on February 03, 2021. The price band has been fixed at ₹274 to ₹275. Brookfield REIT is issuing units aggregating up to ₹3,800 crore in this commercial real estate vehicle.

The units of Brookfield REIT are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 200 units and in multiples of 200 units thereafter.

The issue is being made through a book building process wherein not more than 75% of the issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to institutional investors, provided that the manager may, in consultation with the lead managers, can allocate up to 60% of the institutional investor portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the REIT regulations and the Sebi guidelines.

Further, not less than 25% of the Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to non-institutional Investors, in accordance with the REIT regulations and the Sebi guidelines. The manager in consultation with the lead managers, may retain oversubscription in the Issue in accordance with the REIT regulations and the Sebi Guidelines.

Axis Trustee Services Limited is the Trustee, while BSREP India Office Holdings V Pte. Ltd. is the Sponsor. Brookprop Management Services Private Limited is the Manager.

The Global Coordinators and Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue are Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited.

Book Running Lead Managers (“BRLMs") to the Issue are Ambit Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited.

