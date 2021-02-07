Brookfield listing is proof that Reits in India are here to stay

“The launch of the first Reit took a long journey. Prior to listing the Embassy Reit, while there was positive response from international institutional investors who were familiar with Reits, domestically it was challenging. With two more Reits being launched since then, domestic investors understand the product now and have significantly contributed. The Indian office sector is well-placed to launch more Reits, which will deepen the market and benchmark performances," said Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy Reit.