Brookfield REIT IPO fully subscribed

MUMBAI : The initial public offer (IPO) of Brookfield REIT got fully subscribed on Friday, the last day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 8.78 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units, according to the data available on the exchanges.

The Qualified institutional investor portion was subscribed 54%, and that of Non- institutional investors was subscribed 1.72 times.

Brookfield REIT will be the third listed trust in India if it is successfully subscribed. Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, got listed in April 2019 after raising ₹4,750 crore, followed by Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, was listed in August last year and had raised ₹4,500 crore.

"At the higher price band of ₹275 per share, Brookfield REIT's unit is valued at 88.4% of its net asset value (NAV), as compared to peer average of 96.9%. Thus the issue is fairly priced," Choice Broking said.

"Since technology companies accounts for around 50% of the leased area of existing portfolio and considering their positive outlook (technology sector), we don't think there will be any concerns on future tenancy, we assign a 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue" the brokerage added.

The Brookfield REIT comprises of Grade-A commercial assets located in 4 major cities - Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. These cities have exhibited strong economic fundamentals, healthy demand across sectors and quality supply addition of office space which are critical drivers for real estate sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambit Private Limited, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.

