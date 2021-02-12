Brookfield REIT IPO share allotment finalised. Check your application status here1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 09:28 AM IST
Investors who subscribed for the Brookfield REIT IPO can check their allotment status by following these steps
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has finalised the IPO share allocation on 11 February. India's only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle clocked in a great response from investors on the last day of subscription — the issue was subscribed nearly 8 times the offer value.
Here’s how to check Brookfield REIT IPO allotment status:
Investors who subscribed for the Brookfield REIT IPO can check their allotment status by following these steps:
Brookfield REIT IPO: IPO registrar's website
The allotment can be checked on the IPO registrar's website. Click on ‘Select company’ and click on ‘Brookfield India Real Estate Trust - REIT IPO’.
Type either PAN number, Application Number or DP Client ID to know the application status.
Brookfield REIT IPO: Check on the BSE website
To check Brookfield REIT IPO status, go to the BSE website.
On BSE, select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select ‘Brookfield REIT’.
Now, enter your application number and PAN. Click on ‘Search’.
Investors, who will not get shares in the IPO, will receive their money back. Brookfield India will list its REIT units on the BSE and NSE on February 17.
