Investors who subscribed for the Brookfield REIT IPO can check their allotment status by following these steps

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has finalised the IPO share allocation on 11 February. India's only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle clocked in a great response from investors on the last day of subscription — the issue was subscribed nearly 8 times the offer value.

The allotment can be checked on the IPO registrar's website. Click on ‘Select company’ and click on ‘Brookfield India Real Estate Trust - REIT IPO’.

Type either PAN number, Application Number or DP Client ID to know the application status.

On BSE, select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select ‘Brookfield REIT’.

Investors, who will not get shares in the IPO, will receive their money back. Brookfield India will list its REIT units on the BSE and NSE on February 17.

