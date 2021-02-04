Brookfield REIT IPO subscribed 77% on day 2

"Since technology companies account for around 50% of the leased area of existing portfolio and considering their positive outlook (technology sector), we don't think there will be any concerns on future tenancy. Based on the projected distribution schedule, pre-tax yield would remain in the range of 8-8.5% in FY2023 estimates. "With interest rate at lower levels in the economy, the projected yield from this REIT seems to be attractive. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue," the brokerage added.