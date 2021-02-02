Brookfield REIT raises 1,710 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Mumbai: Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust raised ₹1,710 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of its initial public offer (IPO), that aims to raise a total of ₹3,800 crore.

The alternative asset manager allotted a total of 62,180,800 shares at ₹275 per share to anchor investors including SBI Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance, Bajaj Holdings and Investments Ltd, BNP Paribas Arbitrage ODI and Societe Generale among others.

The issue will open for subscription on 3 February and close on 5 February, and bids can be made for a minimum of 200 units and in multiples of 200 thereafter.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for partial or full repayment of existing debt, the company said in its offer document.

Currently BPG Holdings Group Inc, a Brookfield entity, holds 99% stake in the REIT.

This will be the third REIT IPO after the successful listing of Blackstone Group Inc backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT last year and Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019.

Brookfield is offering 1.4 crore square feet of its portfolio in the REIT and proposes to reduce its shareholding in the same to 54% post-issue.

Bulk of the commercial properties are buildings leased out to technology, finance, financial technology, media and other service-sector players, especially multinationals, for long term leases.

Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley are managing the IPO.

