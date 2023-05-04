Brookfield, Tata in talks to invest in Nexus Malls IPO: Report2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Global investment firm Blackstone- backed Nexus Select Trust's initial public offer will open on May 9 to raise up to ₹3,200 crore. It will be available for subscription till May 11.
Brookfield Asset Management and Tata Group are in talks to invest in the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) for Nexus Malls, reported news agency Reuters.
