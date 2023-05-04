Brookfield Asset Management and Tata Group are in talks to invest in the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) for Nexus Malls, reported news agency Reuters.

These two are betting that the India's real estate investment trust will benefit from a rise in the country's consumption levels, according to two sources reported Reuters.

Global investment firm Blackstone- backed Nexus Select Trust's initial public offer will open on May 9 to raise up to ₹3,200 crore. It will be available for subscription till May 11. Nexus would be the first REIT in its segment to list on stock exchanges.

The IPO's total size of the public issue is ₹3,200 crore, which consists of ₹1,400 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,800 crore.

Tata Group is investing in the IPO via its unit Tata Investment Corporation , the sources, who did not want to be named because the discussions are private, said.

Other anchor investors include state-owned State Bank of India Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund and Star Health Insurance, they added.

Apart from Canadian investment firm Brookfield, other foreign investors include U.S-based Jane Street and Asian fund Prusik Investment management, both the sources said.

Nexus Malls owns 17 commercial properties across 13 Indian cities. Apple Inc last month opened its second fully-owned store in India in a Nexus-owned shopping mall in New Delhi.

Nexus is betting on a "consumption mega trend" with malls recovering and growing reasonably fast post the pandemic-lockdowns, Nexus CEO Dalip Sehgal said at an IPO press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Losses for the REIT narrowed to $1.34 million for the year ended March 31, 2022 from $24.45 million a year ago.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, BofA Securities India were among the book running lead managers to the IPO.

Nexus Malls is set to start trading on the stock exchanges on May 19.