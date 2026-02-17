Brookfield-backed Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO price band set at ₹1,000- ₹1,053; check key dates, more.

Brookfield-backed Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,000 to ₹1,053 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, February 23 and will close on Wednesday, February 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 20.

The floor price is 1,000 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 1,053 times the face value of the equity shares. The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO lot size is 14 equity shares and in multiples of 14 equity shares thereafter.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employee portion has been reserved shares up to ₹300 million.

Tentatively, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, February 26 and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, February 27. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, March 2.