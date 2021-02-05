Brookfield's 3,800 crore REIT IPO subscribed 8 times on final day

MUMBAI : The initial public offer (IPO) of Canadian alternative asset manager Brookfield's maiden Indian REIT - Brookfield India Real Estate Trust- successfully closed on Friday, witnessing a subscription of 7.97 times.

The Brookfield REIT offer received bids for 60.59 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units, according to the data available on the exchanges.

The institutional investor portion was subscribed 4.8 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 11.78 times.

Brookfield REIT will be the third listed real estate investment trust in India. Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, was the first such real estate trust to list on Indian stock markets in April 2019 after raising ₹4,750 crore, followed by Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, which went public in August last year and had raised ₹4,500 crore.

"At the higher price band of ₹275 per share, Brookfield REIT's unit is valued at 88.4% of its net asset value (NAV), as compared to the peer average of 96.9%. Thus the issue is fairly priced," Choice Broking said.

"Since technology companies account for around 50% of the leased area of the existing portfolio and considering their positive outlook (technology sector), we don't think there will be any concerns on future tenancy, we assign a 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue" the brokerage added.

The Brookfield REIT comprises of Grade-A commercial assets located in 4 major cities - Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata.

"At ₹275 per unit, Brookfield REIT is expected to give a pre-tax yield of 7.95 percent in FY22 and 8.43 percent in FY23. However, the payout of the first year will have 85 percent interest component (taxable in hands of investor) and 15 percent dividend (tax free). The interest component will be reduced over a time as the dividend component increases," brokerage Sharekhan said.

