Brookfield's 3,800 crore REIT IPO subscribed 8 times on final day

Brookfield REIT will be the third listed real estate investment trust in India. Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, was the first such real estate trust to list on Indian stock markets in April 2019 after raising ₹4,750 crore, followed by Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, which went public in August last year and had raised ₹4,500 crore.