BSE IPO GMP, allotment status: With the subscription periods for three mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) — Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Carraro India — now over, investors have shifted their focus to the share allotment process.

Market regulator SEBI's T+3 rule states that companies must list their shares three business days after the IPO closing date. Accordingly, share allotment has to be finalised by the end of the next business day (T+1) after the IPO closing date.

Since Wednesday, December 25, is a holiday on account of Christmas, the share allotment of these companies will be finalised on Thursday, December 26. On Friday, December 27, successful bidders may get the shares into their demat accounts, while those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds. These stocks will be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Monday, December 30.

If you have placed bids for Ventive Hospitality IPO, you can check the share allotment status on the issue's registrar website, which is KFin Technologies Limited. Those who applied for Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO and Carraro India IPO can check the share allotment status on the website of Link Intime India Private Ltd, which is the registrar for both issues.

Using your PAN card, you can also check the share allotment status online on the BSE website.

How to check IPO allotment status on the BSE website? Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

Step 3: Select the name of the IPO - Ventive Hospitality or Senores Pharmaceuticals or Carraro India, which you have subscribed

Step 4: Fill the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

Step 6: Click on the 'Search' option.

Your IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of Senores Pharmaceuticals stock was ₹242. This indicated the stock could list at a solid premium of 62 per cent.

Ventive Hospitality IPO GMP today According to market sources, the last GMP of Ventive Hospitality stock was ₹73 which indicated the stock could list at a premium of 11 per cent.

Carraro India IPO GMP today The last GMP for Carraro India stock was nil, indicating that the stock could list at par with its issue price.

