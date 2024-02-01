Harshdeep Hortico IPO allotment finalised today; here's how to check status

Harshdeep Hortico IPO Allotment Status: Harshdeep Hortico IPO share allotment has been finalised. The initial public offering (IPO) of Harshdeep Hortico was open between January 29 and January 31 at a price band in the range of ₹42-45 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the IPO registrar’s portal Link Intime or BSE website.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Friday, February 2. Meanwhile, the shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of applicants, who have been allotted the shares, on February 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: BLS IPO last day to apply: GMP rises, check issue details, review, more. The company is scheduled to be listed on BSE SME on Monday, February 5.

Here's how you can check the allotment status: On the Registrar's Website Step 1: Visit the registrar’s website here

Step 2: Select Harshdeep Hortico from the dropdown menu in the ‘select IPO’ section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Select one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code and hit the ‘Submit’ option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

On BSE Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE’s official website

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’ - Harshdeep Hortico.

Step 4: Enter PAN or Application number.

Step 5: Hit the ‘Search’ option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO GMP Today Harshdeep Hortico IPO GMP today or grey market premium today, is ₹20 per share. This indicates a 44.44 percent premium against its issue price at listing at ₹65. The GMP was the same in the previous session and rose from ₹15 on January 30 and ₹12 on January 29.

However, one must note that grey market premium is only an indicator of how the company's shares are performing in the unlisted market and can change quickly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Gabriel Pet IPO: GMP rises, subscription status on day 1, issue size, more Harshdeep Hortico IPO Subscription Status The issue has witnessed exceptional subscriptions by the final day of bidding. By the end of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed a massive 131.69 times. It has received bids for 29.23 crore shares as against 22.20 lakh shares on offer. The IPO was subscribed 3.16 times on Day 1 and 19.59 times on Day 2.

The QIB portion was booked the most, 213.53 times, followed by the NII category, which was subscribed by 181.95 times. Meanwhile, the retail investor quota was bid 98.25 times in the 3 days.

Read here: Fonebox Retail IPO allotment finalised today; GMP, how to check status Harshdeep Hortico IPO Details The ₹19.09 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to utilise the proceeds of the issue for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Investors were allowed to bid for a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹1.35 lakh. Meanwhile, the minimum lot size investment for HNIs was 2 lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹2.7 lakh.

Read here: KP Green Engineering files IPO papers with SEBI, to list with BSE SME Around 50 percent of the net offer was reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 percent was reserved for retail investors, and not less than 15 percent of the offer was booked for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Harshdeep Hortico Harshdeep Hortico Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies pots and planters for indoor and outdoor use.

The company's product portfolio includes indoor plastic planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-molded planters, fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, eco-series planters, etc., and related accessories such as garden hose pipes and water canisters.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!