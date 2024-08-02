Bulkcorp International IPO allotment to be finalised today; check GMP, 4 steps to check status

Bulkcorp International IPO allotment date today: Bulkcorp International IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 2). The investors who applied for Bulkcorp International IPO can check the Bulkcorp International IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Bulkcorp International IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 30, and closed on Thursday, August 1. Bulkcorp International IPO subscription status was 264.90 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

In order to determine if and how many shares they have been allotted, investors might assess the basis of allocation. The IPO allotment status also shows the quantity of shares that were awarded. The corporation is going to initiate the refund process for people who were not given shares. The allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Thursday, May 9 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Bulkcorp International IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, May 10.

If you have applied for the Bulkcorp International IPO, you can do a Bulkcorp International IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Bulkcorp International IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the aforementioned link, you may examine the status on five other links.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided URLs, then select Bulkcorp International IPO from the drop-down option in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3: To examine the status, select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - Enter the captcha code after the application number if you choose that option. Press "Submit."

- In the event that you choose Demat Account, enter the captcha code together with your account information. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha and PAN number to utilise the third option, PAN. Click "Submit."

Bulkcorp International IPO details The Bulkcorp International IPO, valued ₹20.78 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 1,978,800 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The issue proceeds from the new issue will be used for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, and meeting working capital requirements.

The Bulkcorp IPO's book running lead manager is Swastika Investmart Ltd., while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the IPO of Bulkcorp.

Bulkcorp International IPO GMP today Bulkcorp International IPO GMP is +90. This indicates Bulkcorp International share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bulkcorp International share price was indicated at ₹195 apiece, which is 85.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

