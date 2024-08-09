Bumper Debut: Afcom Holdings lists at ₹108, 90% premium to IPO price

Afcom Holdings made an impressive debut on the BSE SME, listing at a 90% premium over its issue price. The stock surged by 99.5% on the first day, following strong demand for its IPO which was subscribed 303.03 times.

Pranati Deva
Published9 Aug 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Afcom Holdings Listing: Shares of Afcom Holdings made an impressive debut on the BSE SME today, August 9 (Friday), listing at 205.20, a 90 percent premium over its issue price of 108.

Following the remarkable debut, the stock surged by as much as 99.5 percent, reaching an intraday high of 215.45.

This strong listing follows the overwhelming response to its initial public offering (IPO). The SME IPO was subscribed 303.03 times over the three-day bidding period. Investors bid for 138.98 crore shares against the 45.86 lakh shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was the most subscribed at 697.88 times, followed by the retail category at 202.83 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) quota was subscribed 186.23 times.

IPO Details

The 78.83 crore IPO of Afcom Holdings was open for subscription from August 2-6, with a price band of 102 to 108. The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 68.36 lakh shares, with no offer for sale component.

The net proceeds from the IPO are intended for capital expenditure on leasing two new aircraft, prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes, as stated by the company.

The minimum lot size for an application was 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 1,29,600 from retail investors.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited served as the book-running lead manager for the Afcom Holdings IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd as the registrar and Giriraj Stock Broking as the market maker.

Afcom Holdings is an international cargo airline specializing in cargo operations. The company, which began in Chennai, India, now provides cargo transportation solutions to various countries through international hubs.

According to the company's website, Afcom Holdings offers products including General Cargo, Flying Fresh, Flying Pharma, Flying Priority, Fly Courier, Project Cargo, Dangerous Goods, and High Value Cargo.

The company is promoted by Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Kannan Ramakrishnan, Wg. Cdr. Jaganmohan Mathena (Retd), and Manjula Annamalai.

For the 11 months ending February 2024, Afcom Holdings reported revenue of 133.69 crore, EBITDA of 32.99 crore, and net profit of 23.10 crore. In FY23, the company posted revenue of 84.14 crore, EBITDA of 19.15 crore, and PAT of 13.58 crore.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:30 PM IST
