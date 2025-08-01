Subscribe

Bumper listing! Shree Refrigerations share price debuts at 36% premium on BSE SME

Shree Refrigerations IPO listing: The shares of Shree Refrigerations were off to a solid start, as they listed at a premium of 44.85 or 35.88% at 169.85 per share on the BSE SME on Friday, August 1, over their issue price of 125.

Saloni Goel
Updated1 Aug 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Bumper listing: Shree Refrigerations share price debuts at 36% premium on BSE SME
Bumper listing: Shree Refrigerations share price debuts at 36% premium on BSE SME(Pixabay)

Shree Refrigerations IPO listing: The shares of Shree Refrigerations were off to a solid start, as they listed at a premium of 44.85 or 35.88% at 169.85 per share on the BSE SME on Friday, August 1, over their issue price of 125.

Advertisement

The listing, though solid, was still lower than the grey market premium (GMP) of 70 the company was commanding ahead of the stock market debut.

However, following its debut, Shree Refrigerations share price declined as much as 4.59% to 162.05 apiece

Also Read | Shanti Gold International shares list at strong 14.35% premium at ₹227.55

About Shree Refrigerations IPO

The SME IPO of Shree Refrigerations was open for subscription from July 25 to July 29, garnering a massive 187.55 times bids for the shares on offer. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 195.05 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 197.01 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) garnered 167.32 times bids.

The 117.33 crore issue was a combination of a fresh issue of 94.51 crore and offer for sale of 22.81 crore. The IPO price band was fixed at 119-125 apiece. The lot size for an application was 1,000 shares. Retail investors could apply for a minimum of two lots, requiring an investment of 2,38,000.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sellowrap Industries shares list with 8% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh share sale for funding the working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Narnolia Financial Services was the book-running lead manager of Shree Refrigerations IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited acted as the registrar to the issue.

About Shree Refrigerations

Shree Refrigerations is engaged in the business of manufacturing chillers, refrigeration and air conditioning appliances, and other parts of the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry. It offers an array of advanced systems and equipment to industries, primarily in the domestic market.

Also Read | Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status

It caters to multiple industries, including Automotive, Marine, Print Media, Chemical, Pharma, and General Engineering sectors. It is also actively involved in the manufacturing of marine chillers.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOBumper listing! Shree Refrigerations share price debuts at 36% premium on BSE SME
Read Next Story