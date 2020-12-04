Burger King India IPO draws massive interest, subscribed 156 times

Mumbai: The initial public offering of Burger King India , a quick service restaurant chain, witnessed strong interest from investors across categories, reaching a subscription of over 156.65 times till 5pm on Friday, the final day of bidding.

This makes it second most successful IPO of 2020 by subscription after Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders which subscribed over 157 times.

The ₹810 crore IPO has received bids of 11.67 billion against 74.49 million shares issued, according to NSE website. The high-net-worth portion was the most subscribed followed by qualified institutional buyers and retail investors.

Reserve portion for retail investors oversubscribed 67.54 times while the portion set aside for qualified institutional investors is subscribed 86.64 times and that of high net-worth investors 354.11 times.

Burger King India, which currently operates 268 stores in India has fixed the price band at ₹59-60 a share. According to analysts, grey market premium soared nearly 58% or ₹34-35 on the final day of subscription.

The company will get Rs450 crore from the IPO, which it plans to use to repay its debt and for expansion plans. Existing shareholders, private equity firm Everstone and its co-investors will fetch Rs360 crore from the IPO.

According to analysts, the fast food chain is relatively cheap compared to 10.4x price to sales and 6.32x for Jubilant Foodworks and Westlife Development respectively, which runs McDonalds in certain parts of the country.

"Keeping the risks in mind, we advise investors to subscribe for listing gains only for now. Further improvement in bottom-line, reduction of debt and same store sales growth should be analysed in the following quarters to take a long-term call", said Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities .

The allotment for the IPO will be announced on 9 December and listing will be on 14 December.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company raised ₹364.5 crore from a total 55 investors. The anchor allotment was done at ₹60 a share.

As of 30 September, the company reported a revenue of ₹135.20 crore while for fiscal year 2020 it reported revenue of ₹841.20 crore. The company is yet to report profit, however it had been able to register decent gross margin, EBITDA and a positive operating cash flow in pre-covid times.

Investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, Edelweiss, CLSA and Jm Financial advised Burger King India on its IPO.

