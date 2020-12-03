Burger King India IPO subscription status: Retail portion sees heavy demand

The IPO of Burger King India was subscribed 9.38 times at the end of second day of subscription. The issue closes tomorrow. The company's initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 69,86,61,250 shares against the total offer size of 7,44,91,524 shares, as per data available with the NSE.

The retail individual investors (RIIs) 37.84 times while the portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.70 times and non-institutional investors 3.61 times, Press Trust of India reported.

Burger King IPO was oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday. Price range for the offer has been fixed at ₹59-60 per share.

Many brokerages have recommended subscribe to the IPO. "At the upper price band of Rs. 60, Burger King is available at 29x FY20 EV/EBITDA & 3.6x FY20 EV/Sales which seems attractive considering its robust growth in store additions and future revenue, recommend “Subscribe" with a long-term perspective," Geojit said in a note.

Ahead of the IPO, Burger King India had on Tuesday raised ₹364.5 crore from anchor investors.

Burger King currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest are owned by the company.

Another brokerage Anand Rathi also recommends subscribe to the IPO. "The valuation seems reasonable when compared to peers. While the COVID-19 crisis have impacted short term growth, we believe the company remains well placed for long term growth, given its strong brand position, diverse food offerings, well established supply chain, aggressive expansion plans, cost management efforts and benefit from the gradual recovery in the QSR industry post COVID. As such, we recommend Subscribe to this IPO," the brokerage said.

Burger King share are proposed to listed on BSE and NSE. Share allotment is likely to be finalized on 9th December and listing may happen on 14th December 2020, according to brokerages.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

The initial public offer will see the Indian subsidiary of the US-based Burger King raise ₹810 crore, including a fresh issue of shares worth ₹450 crore. Promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd will sell up to 6 crore shares through the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the sale would fetch ₹360 crore.

