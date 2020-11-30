Burger King IPO opens this week: 10 things to know

The IPO of quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Burger King will open on December 2. The price band of the Burger King's initial public offering (IPO) has been fixed at ₹59-60 per share. The ₹810 crore issue will close on 4th December. The company has reserved up to 10% portion of IPO for retail investors, up to 15% for non-institutional investors and up to 75% for qualified institutional investors.