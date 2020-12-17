Burger King shares hit upper circuit for 3rd day, up 265% from issue price

Meanwhile, the IPO of Mrs Bectors Food, which is currently open, has also seen strong demand. It was fully subscribed in just few hours after opening on Tuesday. The price band in Mrs Bectors Food IPO has been fixed at ₹286-288 per equity share. The company sells biscuits under the 'Cremica' brand and manufactures and markets a wide range of biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestive biscuits, and an array of premium breads under the 'English oven' brand.