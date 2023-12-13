Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 13
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GSFC, Welspun Corp and Confidence Petroleum
Buy or sell stocks for today: Amid investors reluctant to make big bets in the buildup to this week’s major risk events of US Inflation data and US Fed meeting, Indian stock market snapped two days rally and ended lower on Tuesday.
