Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 13

Buy or sell stocks for today: Amid investors reluctant to make big bets in the buildup to this week’s major risk events of US Inflation data and US Fed meeting, Indian stock market snapped two days rally and ended lower on Tuesday.

Nifty 50 index lost 90 points and closed at 20,906 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 377 points and ended at 69,551 mark while Bank Nifty index went down 216 points and closed at 47,097 levels. In broad market, small-cap index fell less than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.67:1.

Also Read: Dividend stock: RCF shares to trade ex-dividend today

Intraday trading tips for Wednesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that overall stock market trend is positive but immediate support for Nifty 50 index is now placed at 20,850 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that 50-stock index needs to breach 21,100 levels decisively to maintain uptrend.

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — GSFC, Welspun Corp and Confidence Petroleum.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has been roped in with a tight resistance near 21000 zone and has witnessed some profit booking during the intraday session to dip towards 20,850 zone to end in the red near the 20,900 levels. As mentioned earlier, with near-term support positioned near 20,850 zone, we can expect some consolidation and would need a decisive breach above 21,000 levels to carry on with the uptrend and expect for next higher targets of 21,800 to 21,900 levels in the coming days with major support lying near 20,550 zone of the rising trendline zone."

Also Read: India Cements, Delta Corp, SAIL, 5 other shares placed under F&O ban list

"Bank Nifty also resisted near the 47400 zone during the intraday session shedding some of the gains to close near the 47100 levels losing 216 points. As for the index, it needs a decisive breach above 47500 zone to trigger for a breakout with 46300 level maintained as the support zone from current levels," Parekh said.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty 50 today is placed at 20,850 while the resistance is seen at 21,050 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 46,700 to 47,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] GSFC: Buy at ₹229, target ₹239, stop loss ₹225;

2] Welspun Corp: Buy at ₹546.30, target ₹570, stop loss ₹538; and

3] Confidence Petroleum: Buy at ₹94.75, target ₹98, stop loss ₹92.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!