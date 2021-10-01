BVG India files draft papers to raise funds via IPO

Pune-based BVG India is one of India’s largest integrated services companies, having 6.4% market share with more than 54,000 employees as of June 2021. For fiscal year 2021 and June 2021 quarter it served over 582 and 490 clients respectively, in more than 100 cities across 20 states and five union territories in India.

