Byju’s finalising plans for 8,000 crore IPO of Aakash Educational Services

The company is in talks with at least four foreign banks -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley -- as well as Indian banks including Kotak Mahindra Bank. Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. as it seeks arrangers for the listing, said one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential conversations. The unit may be valued at $3.5 billion to $4 billion, the person said.