Byju’s is said to seek $250 million in Aakash pre-IPO funding2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Aakash Educational Services, the firm’s tutoring business provider, will issue the notes that will convert into equity at a discount of 20% to the listing price of the unit’s planned initial public offering, they said, asking not to be named as the information is not public
Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, is seeking to raise as much as $250 million through the issuance of convertible notes by its tutoring service unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
