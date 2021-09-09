Byju’s to accelerate IPO plans as India tech booms

Byju’s, led by former teacher Byju Raveendran, is then aiming to file its initial IPO documents as early as the second quarter of next year, soon after the close of its financial year in March, two of the people said. It had previously looked at a timeline of 12 to 24 months. The startup and its bankers are discussing a valuation of $40 billion to $50 billion, although the final determination will depend on financial results and investor demand, the people said.