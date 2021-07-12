OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >ByteDance shelved IPO after regulators warn about data: Report

TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. put on hold indefinitely its intentions to list offshore earlier this year after Chinese officials told the company to address data-security risks, Dow Jones reported.

Founder Zhang Yiming decided to shelve plans for a potential IPO in late March after meetings with cyberspace and securities regulators, where the company was asked to focus on addressing data-security risks and other issues, the news agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm also delayed the listing because it didn’t have a chief financial officer at the time, according to the report.

The Cyberspace Administration of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission didn’t respond to Dow Jones’s requests for comment.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, launched Shorts in the fall of 2020 in India, where TikTok is banned, and took it global in March. (Photo: Reuters)

YouTube Shorts vs TikTok: How Google is taking on ByteDance's social media hit

5 min read . 22 Jun 2021
Shareholders also approved the proposal that founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, would not be identified as the promoter of the company.

Paytm gets shareholders' nod for 16,600 cr IPO; to release DRHP this week

3 min read . 02:51 PM IST
The Dow has evolved with the U.S. economy, giving investors from Wall Street to Main Street (AP) Premium
wsj

Dow Jones industrial average celebrates 125 years as Wall Street’s bellwether

4 min read . 27 May 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout