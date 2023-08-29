C P S Shapers IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:02 PM IST
C P S Shapers IPO opens for subscription, price band set at ₹185 per share. Subscription status at 11.19 times. GMP at ₹70.
C P S Shapers IPO: C P S Shapers IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, August 29), and will close on Thursday, August 31. C P S Shapers SME IPO price band has been fixed at range of ₹185 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter. C P S Shapers SME IPO's issue price is 18.5 times of the face value of the equity shares, according to Red herring prospectus (RHP).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started