C P S Shapers IPO opens tomorrow, check GMP, key dates to price band3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:26 PM IST
C P S Shapers IPO opens Aug 29, price band set at ₹185 per share. Company plans to use proceeds for various purposes.
C P S Shapers IPO: C P S Shapers IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 29, and closes on Thursday, August 31. C P S Shapers SME IPO price band has been fixed at range of ₹185 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter. C P S Shapers SME IPO's issue price is 18.5 times of the face value of the equity shares, according to Red herring prospectus (RHP).
