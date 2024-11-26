C2C Advanced Systems has postponed its share listing following directives from NSE and SEBI, which require the appointment of independent auditors and a financial report.

C2C Advanced Systems said that it has postponed the listing of its shares following a directive from regulators - the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

NSE and SEBI have instructed the company to appoint independent auditors and obtain an independent report on its financial accounts, according to media reports.

The company on Monday said it has already appointed an auditor to look at its financial accounts, with the report expected in two to three days, as per NDTV Profit. Mint could not independently verify this.

More to come…

