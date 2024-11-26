Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  C2C Advanced Systems IPO listing postponed; here’s how investors can withdraw bids

C2C Advanced Systems IPO listing postponed; here’s how investors can withdraw bids

Saloni Goel

C2C Advanced Systems has postponed its share listing following directives from NSE and SEBI, which require the appointment of independent auditors and a financial report.

NSE and SEBI  have instructed the company to appoint independent auditors

C2C Advanced Systems said that it has postponed the listing of its shares following a directive from regulators - the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

NSE and SEBI have instructed the company to appoint independent auditors and obtain an independent report on its financial accounts, according to media reports.

The company on Monday said it has already appointed an auditor to look at its financial accounts, with the report expected in two to three days, as per NDTV Profit. Mint could not independently verify this.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.