Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO allotment date today. GMP, steps to check allotment status on BSE, NSE, KFin Tech

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd received stellar demand and was heavily oversubscribed. Investors now focus on Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today, 22 July 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open from July 17 to 21. Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment date is likely today, July 22, and the IPO listing date is July 24. Caliber Mining and Logistics shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix Caliber Mining IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on July 23, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

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Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Caliber Mining IPO registrar.

In order to do Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Caliber Mining IPO allotment status online.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP Today Caliber Mining and Logistics shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP today is ₹73 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Caliber Mining and Logistics shares are trading higher by ₹73 apiece than their IPO price.

Caliber Mining IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹497 apiece, which is at a premium of 17.22% to the issue price of ₹424 per share.

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Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on July 17, Friday, and concluded on July 21, Tuesday. Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment date is likely July 22, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is July 24, Friday. Caliber Mining and Logistics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Caliber Mining IPO price band was set at ₹402 to ₹424 per share, and the company raised ₹450 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 94.33 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹400 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 11.79 equity shares worth ₹50 crore.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO was subscribed 146.64 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 41.15 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 267.36 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 240.71 times subscription.