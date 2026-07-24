Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO listing: Shares debut at a decent premium, erase gains amid weak market sentiment

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO: Caliber Mining and Logistics shares made a decent debut on the Indian bourses on Friday, 24 July, but soon erased gains to trade in the red amid weak stock market sentiment.

Caliber Mining and Logistics' share price was listed at ₹504 on the BSE, a premium of 19% over the issue price of ₹424. On the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹500.25, 18% above the issue price.

Advertisement

Later, the stock fell to the levels of ₹463.15 on the BSE and to ₹463.35 on the NSE, still trading above the issue price.

The stock's debut exceeded grey market expectations, as the grey market premium (GMP) of Caliber Mining and Logistics, according to the websites tracking the grey market, on Friday morning was ₹64 per share, suggesting the stock could list at ₹488.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO details Caliber Mining IPO was a book build issue, combining a fresh issue of 94 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12 lakh shares.

The IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, 17 July, and concluded on Tuesday, 21 July.

With a price band of ₹402 to ₹424 per share, the company aimed to raise about ₹400 crore from the fresh issue of shares.

Advertisement

The issue saw an overall subscription of 155 times, with the retail portion booked 43 times and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 282 times.

Also Read | Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO: Issue booked 154 times on Day 03

The company wants to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to pay certain borrowings, to purchase commercial vehicles, plant and machinery, and for general corporate purposes.

Caliber Mining is a mining operator, managing overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics. Its mining and overburden removal operations are located in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It does not own any of the mines.

As per the issue RHP, the company's revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 32.67% from ₹953.12 crore in FY24 to ₹1,677.66 crore in FY26.

Advertisement

The company's consolidated profit in FY24 was ₹95.90 crore, which rose to ₹157.90 crore in FY26.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.