Caliber Mining IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Caliber Minining IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Caliber Minining and Logistics Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 21 July 2026. The company management has offered Caliber Minining shares at a price band of ₹402 to ₹424 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹450 crore, which means the Caliber Minining IPO size is ₹450 crore. The book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Caliber Minining IPO opening date.

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market today. So, the Caliber Minining and Logistics Limited IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹100.

Caliber Minining IPO subscription status By 10:30 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.23 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.31 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 0.36 times.

Caliber Minining IPO details 1] Caliber Minining IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market today.

2] Caliber Minining IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 21 July 2026.

3] Caliber Minining IPO price: The company management has offered Caliber Minining shares at a price band of ₹402 to ₹424 per equity share.

4] Caliber Minining IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹450 crore, which means the Knack Packaging IPO size is ₹450 crore through the issuance of fresh shares worth up to ₹400 crore. Rest ₹50 crore of the net proceeds is reserved for the OFS.

5] Caliber Minining IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 35 company shares.

6] Caliber Minining IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 22 July 2026.

7] Caliber Minining IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Caliber Minining IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 24 July 2026.

9] Caliber Minining IPO lead managers: Dam Capital Advisors Ltd has been appointed lead managers of the upcoming IPO.

Caliber Minining IPO: Apply or not? 10] Caliber Minining IPO review: Giving an ‘Apply’ tag to the public issue, KC Securities says, "Considering the company's robust operating performance, strong order pipeline, planned deleveraging, and long-term growth potential hence, we recommend investors "APPLY" to the issue with a long-term investment horizon."

Swastika Investmart has also assigned a ‘buy’ tag to the initial offer, saying, “The company reportedly has an order book of around ₹9,500+ crore, providing good revenue visibility over the next few years. The post-issue P/E is around 17–18x FY26 earnings, which is acceptable compared with listed mining-services peers. Around 89% of the IPO ( ₹400 crore) is a fresh issue, with proceeds intended for business growth rather than a promoter exit. Almost the entire top-line comes from just two subsidiaries of Coal India Limited—Western Coalfields (WCL) and Northern Coalfields (NCL).”