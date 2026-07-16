Caliber Mining IPO: GMP signals 24% listing pop; dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Caliber Mining IPO: Caliber Mining and Logistics, a mining operator dealing in coal logistics, is launching its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, 17 July. The book-build issue is a combination of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale (OFS). The company aims to utilise the proceeds from the issue to pay certain borrowings and to buy commercial vehicles, plant and machinery.

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Caliber Mining GMP The grey market is reflecting positive sentiment about the issue as the grey market premium (GMP) of Caliber Mining and Logistics shares was ₹102 on Thursday morning, suggesting the stock could list at a premium of 24% over the issue price.

Caliber Mining IPO key details 1. Caliber Mining IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹402 to ₹424 per share.

2. Caliber Mining IPO date: The IPO is opening for subscription on Friday, 17 July, and will conclude on Tuesday, 21 July.

3. Caliber Mining IPO size: The IPO combines a fresh issue of 94 lakh shares to raise ₹400 crore and an OFS of 12 lakh shares, aggregating to ₹50 crore.

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4. Caliber Mining IPO reservation: As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% is reserved for retail investors.

5. Caliber Mining IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 35 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹424, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,840. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,92,920.

6. Caliber Mining IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: DAM Capital Advisors Limited is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO.

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7. Caliber Mining IPO share allotment and listing date: As the IPO is scheduled for closing on Tuesday, 21 July, the company will finalise the share allotment on the next business day on Wednesday, 22 July. Successful bidders can get the shared credits to their demat accounts on Thursday, 23 July, while unsuccessful bidders will get the refund on the same day. The stock will list on the NSE and the BSE on Friday, 24 July.

8. Object of Caliber Mining IPO: As per the issue RHP, Caliber Mining will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to pay certain borrowings, to purchase commercial vehicles, plant and machinery, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Caliber Mining business overview: The company is a mining operator, managing overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics. Its mining and overburden removal operations are located in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It does not own any of the mines.

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10. Caliber Mining financial performance: As per the RHP, the company's revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 32.67% from ₹953.12 crore in FY24 to ₹1,677.66 crore in FY26.

The company's consolidated profit in FY24 was ₹95.90 crore, which rose to ₹157.90 crore in FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.