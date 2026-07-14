Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: Price band set at ₹402-424 per share; check key dates, issue details

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO price band: The Caliber Mining & Logistics Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹402 to ₹424 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, 17 July and will close on Tuesday, 21 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 16 July.

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The Caliber Mining & LogisticsIPO lot size is 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 22 July and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 23 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Caliber Mining & Logistics share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, 24 July.

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Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 94 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹400 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12 lakh equity shares, worth ₹50 crore, by existing shareholders. The OFS includes shares being sold by promoters Mohit Satishkumar Chadda, Anuj Krishanlal Chadda, Manish Krishanlal Chadda, and Rahul Roshanlal Chadda.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to reduce debt and enhance its manufacturing capacity. Of the total proceeds, ₹175 crore has been earmarked for the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, while ₹200 crore will be used towards capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

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DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Company details Founded in 2014, Caliber Mining & Logistics is a comprehensive mining services firm concentrating on coal extraction and logistics. Its services cover the full spectrum of the mining value chain—including overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transport, and rail logistics coordination—positioning it as a complete provider of mining and logistics solutions.

The company primarily serves Coal India subsidiaries, with Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) and Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) among its primary clients.

Caliber has been active in the coal logistics sector since FY16, offering full-scale solutions for coal transportation. During FY23, the company expanded its logistics offerings by entering the iron ore industry.

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Its mining and overburden removal activities are situated across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.