Campus Activewear IPO allotment likely today. How to check status online

Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, announcement of share allocation is most likely today as the tentative Campus Activewear IPO allotment date is 4th may 2022. Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Campus Activewear IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

