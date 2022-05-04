Campus Activewear IPO allotment likely today. How to check status online

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO
Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, announcement of share allocation is most likely today asthe tentative Campus Activewear IPO allotment date is 4th may 2022. Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Campus Activewear IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check one's Campus Activewear IPO allotment status online.
Campus Activewear IPO allotment status Link Intime
As mentioned above, those who want to check their IPO application status by logging in at the official registrar's website, they can login at the direct Link Intime web link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
2] Select Campus Activewear IPO;
3] Enter your PAN details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your Campus Activewear IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Campus Activewear IPO allotment status check BSE
Those bidders who want to check share allocation on BSE website are advised to login at the direct BSE link mentioned above and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Campus Activewear IPO;
3] Enter Campus Activewear IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Campus Activewear IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.