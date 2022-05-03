Campus Activewear IPO: After the end of subscription for Initial Public Offer or IPO of Campus Activewear, all eyes are now set on the Campus Activewear IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 4th May 2022 i.e. tomorrow. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1400 crore are advised to check their share allotment status online by either logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Meanwhile, after robust Campus Activewear IPO subscription status, grey market has also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹95, ₹7 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹88. They went on to add that rise in Campus Activewear IPO GMP today can be attributed to sharp recovery in the secondary market in late session on Monday. They said that there can be some more upside possible provided there is trend reversal in the Indian stock market, when it opens on Wednesday after stock market holiday on Tuesday.

Campus Activewear IPO allotment status

As said earlier, to check Campus Activewear IPO allotment status online, one needs to login at either BSE website or at the Link Intime website. However, for convenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check one's application status online.

Campus Activewear IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Campus Activewear IPO;

3] Enter Campus Activewear IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Campus Activewear IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Campus Activewear IPO allotment status Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Campus Activewear IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Campus Activewear IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Campus Activewear details

After Campus Activewear IPO allotment, initiation of refund is likely to take place on 5th May 2022 and credit of shares in the Demat Account of allottees is expected on 6th May 2022.

The likely date for Campus Activewear IPO listing is 9th May 2022.