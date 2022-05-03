Campus Activewear IPO: GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Meanwhile, after robust Campus Activewear IPO subscription status, grey market has also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹95, ₹7 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹88. They went on to add that rise in Campus Activewear IPO GMP today can be attributed to sharp recovery in the secondary market in late session on Monday. They said that there can be some more upside possible provided there is trend reversal in the Indian stock market, when it opens on Wednesday after stock market holiday on Tuesday.