Campus Activewear IPO opens next week. GMP, price band, other details here

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. As of fiscal year 2021, the brand has about 17% of market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value. At present, promoters hold 78.21% stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19% and 3.86% shareholding, respectively.