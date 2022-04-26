Campus Activewear IPO: GMP, price, key dates, financials and review

Bidders can login at the website of their broker or app (where they have their demat account), select Campus Activewear IPO, enter their UPI ID and select the investor type. The quantity should be a multiple of the lot size. If you wish to apply at the cut-off price, simply click on the checkbox next to ‘Cut-off price’. You will receive an SMS from the NPCI confirming your bid and requesting you to accept the mandate on your UPI app.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}