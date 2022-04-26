Campus Activewear IPO: GMP, price, key dates, financials and review

Campus Activewear IPO: GMP, price, key dates, financials and review4 min read . 07:43 AM IST
- Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is ₹72, which means grey market is expecting this IPO to list at around ₹364, believe market observers
Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to hit primary market today and the public issue worth ₹1400 crore will remain open for subscription till 28th April 2022. The footwear company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share. Meanwhile, grey market has gone bullish on the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Campus Activewear are available at a premium of ₹72 in grey market today.
Campus IPO GMP
According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹72, which means grey market is expecting this IPO to list at around ₹364 ( ₹292 + ₹72).
Campus Activewear IPO key dates
- Campus Activewear IPO subscription date: As mentioned above, the public issue will open for subscription on 26th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 28th April 2022.
- Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: The likely date for this IPO allotment is 4th May 2022.
- Campus Activewear IPO listing date: The tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing is 9th May 2022.
Campus Activewear IPO: How to apply?
Bidders can login at the website of their broker or app (where they have their demat account), select Campus Activewear IPO, enter their UPI ID and select the investor type. The quantity should be a multiple of the lot size. If you wish to apply at the cut-off price, simply click on the checkbox next to ‘Cut-off price’. You will receive an SMS from the NPCI confirming your bid and requesting you to accept the mandate on your UPI app.
Campus Activewear financials
In FY19, company's revenue stood at ₹595 crores, which went up to ₹732 crore in FY20. However, in FY21, company's revenue dipped to ₹711 crore. However, company's PAT (Profit After Tax) after in Q3FY22 stands at ₹84.804 crore, which was at ₹16.846 crore in Q3FY21. Campus has reported PAT of ₹26.863 crore in Q4FY22, which stood at ₹62.369n in Q4FY21.
Campus Activewear IPO review
Anand Rathi has given 'subscribe' tag to the IPO. Anand Rathi report on the public issue says that investors can rely on reasonable pricing, attractive valuation and should reckon Campus Activewear' operations in fast going footwear segment.
Giving 'buy' tag to Campus Activewear IPO; Saurabh Joshi Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services said, "Considering the TTM (Dec 21) EPS of ₹3.12 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 93.72x with a market cap of Rs.88,863 mn whereas its peers namely Relaxo Footwear and Bata India Ltd are
trading at PE of 103x and 357x. We assign a “Subscribe" rating to this IPO as the company is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand having 17% market share in India by value. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers."
Recommending 'buy' for long term investors; Santosh Meena. Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Campus Activewear Limited is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand, it enjoys competitive advantages like integrated manufacturing facilities, strong brand recognition, robust distribution network. The company has good growth prospects, good relationships with its stockists & suppliers, a focus on in-house designing, and an enviable supply chain network. However, all the positives are priced in as the share is priced at a PE of 78.5 (annualized FY 22 earnings), and being an OFS we recommend this issue for long-term investors only."
How to check share allocation status
The tentative date for Campus Activewear share allocation is 4th May 2022. Bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging at the GBSE website or at the website of IPO's official registrar. The official registrar of Campus Activewear IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
All about the Campus Activewear
Campus Activewear Limited, which was incorporated in 2005, is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand. It manufactures and distributes a variety of footwear like running shoes, walking shoes, casual shoes, floaters, slippers, flip flops and sandals, available in multiple colours, styles and at affordable prices. It's products are available for buyers on both online and offline platforms.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.