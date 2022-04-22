Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to hit primary markets next week. As per the information available on the BSE, the public issue worth ₹1,400.14 crore will open for subscription on 26th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 28th April 2022.

BSE further informs that Campus Activewear IPO price band has been fixed at ₹278 to ₹292 per share. As per the market observers, Campus Activewear shares are available at a premium of ₹50 in grey market today.

Here we list out important details in regard to Campus Activewear IPO:

- Campus Activewear IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Campus Activewear are quoting at a premium of ₹50 in grey market today. So, Campus Activewear IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹50.

- Campus Activewear IPO subscription date: As mentioned above, the public issue will open for subscription on 26th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 28th April 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1400.14 crore from this public issue through issuance of 47,950,000 equity shares.

- Campus Activewear IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 51 shares of the company.

- Campus Activewear IPO price: Promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹278 to ₹292 per share.

- Campus Activewear IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum for 13 lots.

- Campus Activewear IPO investment limit: As a bidder can apply from one lot to 13 lots, minimum amount required for investing in Campus Activewear IPO is ₹14,892 ( ₹292 x 51) whereas maximum investment limit is ₹1,93,596 [( ₹292 x 51) x 13].

- Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: The likely date for this IPO allotment is 4th May 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO listing: The public issue will be listed on NSE and BSE.

- Campus Activewear IPO listing date: The tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing is 9th May 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO registrar: The official registrar of this public issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.