Campus Activewear IPO: GMP rises as issue opens this week

Speaking on the actual fundamentals of Campus Activewear Limited; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services said, "Considering the TTM (Dec 21) EPS of ₹3.12 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 93.72x with a market cap of Rs.88,863 mn whereas its peers namely Relaxo Footwear and Bata India Ltd are trading at PE of 103x and 357x. We assign a “Subscribe" rating to this IPO as the company is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand having 17% market share in India by value. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers."