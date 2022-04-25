Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to open for subscription on 26th April 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹1400 crore will remain open for bidding till 28th April 2022. However, ahead of the issue opening, there is a piece of good news for company management as its grey market premium (GMP) is continuously rising. According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹85, which was ₹60 on Sunday.

Here we list out important Campus Activewear IPO details:

- Campus Activewear IPO GMP: Shares of Campus Activewear are available at a premium of ₹85, which is ₹25 higher from its Sunday GMP of ₹60. On Saturday, Campus Activewear IPO GMP was 53.

- Campus Activewear IPO subscription details: The issue will open on 26th April and it will remain open for bidding till 28th April 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share.

- Campus Activewear IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1400.14 crore from this public issue through issuance of 47,950,000 equity shares.

- Campus Activewear IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 51 shares of the company.

- Campus Activewear IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum for 13 lots.

- Campus Activewear IPO investment limit: As a bidder can apply from one lot to 13 lots, minimum amount required for investing in Campus Activewear IPO is ₹14,892 ( ₹292 x 51) whereas maximum investment limit is ₹1,93,596 [( ₹292 x 51) x 13].

- Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: The likely date for this IPO allotment is 4th May 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO listing: The public issue will be listed on NSE and BSE.

- Campus Activewear IPO listing date: The tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing is 9th May 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO registrar: The official registrar of this public issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.