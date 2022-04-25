OPEN APP
Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to open for subscription on 26th April 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue worth 1400 crore will remain open for bidding till 28th April 2022. However, ahead of the issue opening, there is a piece of good news for company management as its grey market premium (GMP) is continuously rising. According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 85, which was 60 on Sunday.

Here we list out important Campus Activewear IPO details:

- Campus Activewear IPO GMP: Shares of Campus Activewear are available at a premium of 85, which is 25 higher from its Sunday GMP of 60. On Saturday, Campus Activewear IPO GMP was 53.

- Campus Activewear IPO subscription details: The issue will open on 26th April and it will remain open for bidding till 28th April 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at 278 to 292 per equity share.

- Campus Activewear IPO size: The company aims to raise 1400.14 crore from this public issue through issuance of 47,950,000 equity shares.

- Campus Activewear IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 51 shares of the company.

- Campus Activewear IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum for 13 lots.

- Campus Activewear IPO investment limit: As a bidder can apply from one lot to 13 lots, minimum amount required for investing in Campus Activewear IPO is 14,892 ( 292 x 51) whereas maximum investment limit is 1,93,596 [( 292 x 51) x 13].

- Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: The likely date for this IPO allotment is 4th May 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO listing: The public issue will be listed on NSE and BSE.

- Campus Activewear IPO listing date: The tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing is 9th May 2022.

- Campus Activewear IPO registrar: The official registrar of this public issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

