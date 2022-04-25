Campus Activewear IPO: GMP rises as issue opens tomorrow. Key details

Campus Activewear IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to open for subscription on 26th April 2022 i.e. tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹1400 crore will remain open for bidding till 28th April 2022. However, ahead of the issue opening, there is a piece of good news for company management as its grey market premium (GMP) is continuously rising. According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹85, which was ₹60 on Sunday.

