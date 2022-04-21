Campus Activewear IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) is going to hit the primary markets next week on Tuesday, 26th April 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, Campus Activewear IPO's price band has been fixed at ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share. The book built issue will remain open for bidders till Thursday, 28th April 2022.

The company had filed DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) last year in which, Campus Activewear Limited had proposed Offer for Sale (OFS) of 5.10 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders through this public issue. However, the total number of shares approved for listing is 4,79,50,000.

Campus Shoes promoters offering shares in this OFS include Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal. The equity shares offered in OFS include investors such as TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd and QRG Enterprises Ltd as well.

At present, Campus Activewear Limited promoters hold a 78.21 per cent stake in the company, TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively. The balance 0.74 per cent stake is held by individual shareholders and current employees of the company.

On subscription in regard to Campus Activewear IPO, BSE went on to add, "Retail Individual Investors shall have Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA) for making payments. All Other Category of Investors shall mandatorily use only Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for making payments."

A bidder will be able to apply for Campus Activewear IPO in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 51 Campus Activewear shares. So, minimum amount required to apply for the public issue is ₹14,892 ( ₹292 x 51).

The tentative date for allotment of shares is 4th May 2022 whereas it is expected to list on NSE and BSE on 9th May 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the official registrar of the IPO.